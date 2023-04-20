News you can trust since 1887
Aldi launches Royal Kevin the Carrot range ahead of King’s coronation - how to buy

Aldi has launched a new Kevin the Carrot range with Queen of the veg for the King’s coronation

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST

Aldi has launched a new range of Kevin the Carrot toys to celebrate the King’s coronation in May. Ahead of the occasion, Aldi has released their own king and queen of veg to join in the festivities.

From April 20, Kevin the Carrot fans will be able to pick up a King Kevin in stores, alongside his partner, Queen of the Veg dressed in an iconic nude dress, complete with a royal blue sash.

As with all Aldi Specialbuys, fans will need to act fast if they want to get their hands on the limited-edition toys, as once they’re gone, they’re gone. Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot Royal soft toys will cost £3.99 each.

    The newest additions to Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot collection will be available to buy in-store from April 20 and while stocks last.

