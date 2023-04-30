With summer just around the corner, Aldi has brought back its inflatable hot tub and reduced the price by £100.

Hot summer nights are almost upon us as Aldi brings back its popular inflatable hot tub for the warmer months. With quality time outdoors much needed, frantic preparations in the garden are well underway,in the hope temperatures will sky rocket over the next few months.

Luckily, Aldi has brought back its hot tub with a £100 discount as the cost of living crisis continues to pinch the pockets of many households around the UK. Now priced at less than £200, the hot tub is a cheaper option in comparison to some of the others on the market.

Popular hot tub brand Lay-Z Spa prices their outdoor inflatable spas between £500 and £1,300. If you’re looking to purchase a hot tub for the summer without the hefty price tag, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s cheaper alternative.

Aldi hot tub - how to buy

Aldi’s hot tub is back in stock. Credit: Aldi

Aldi has brought back its octagon-shaped hot tub for 2023 at just £199.99. The four-person tub was originally priced at £299.99, meaning customers can save a whopping £100.

The outdoor spa comes with bubble jets and two headrests to ensure you feel the most zen while relaxing in the hot tub.

It has an insulated lockable cover, a filter pump, chemical dispenser and ground cloth which will help to keep the hot tub in great condition. However, if you prefer to not have the hot tub during the winter months, Aldi has also provided a storage bag to pack it away, keeping it in pristine condition for many summers to come.

