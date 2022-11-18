Aldi customers can now order this year’s Christmas groceries via its Click & Collect service ready for the Christmas period. Shoppers can order from a vast range of groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 20 to 23 ready for the big day.

Shoppers can get everything they need for their festive feast – including a range of Aldi’s fresh British meats, irresistible side dishes and mouth-watering desserts, such as its Specially Selected Roly Poly Free Range Turkey, Smoked Maple and Bourbon flavour ham and Goose Fat Roast Potatoes, as well as its award-winning Plant Menu No Turkey Crown and Specially Selected 24-month matured Christmas Pudding.

Customers can also stock up on Aldi’s range of Christmas treats – such as its Specially Selected Mince Pies, Luxury Florentines and Yule Log – ensuring the whole family is catered for this festive period.

More than 200 stores across the UK offer Aldi’s Click & Collect service, where customers can have their shopping brought to their cars and loaded into their boots by Aldi colleagues at dedicated Click & Collect points in the store car park.

How to use Aldi Christmas Click + Collect service

1. Select a Christmas collection slot

You can now book a collection slot between December 20 and 23. Simply click on the Book Slot button at the top of the Aldi website .

2. Add products to your order

Browse the Aldi Christmas product range and add all the items you need for the big day.

3. Make changes to Food to Order

You have until 11:50 pm on December 15 to add more items or change the quantity of Food to Order. After this point, you will only be able to remove or reduce the quantities of these products on your order.

4. Make any other changes

You can amend the quantity or add new products that aren’t in the Aldi Food to Order range up until 11:50 pm on the night before the collection day. All that’s left is to collect your order at your chosen store.

Full list of Aldi stores offering Click + Collect

Tower Road

Mansfield

Newark

Taunton

Newton Abbot

Oldbury

Saffron Walden

Oxford

Stroud

High Wycombe

Honiton

Belper

Erdington, Birmingham

Garstang

Preston

Leighton Buzzard

Cowes,IOW

Reading 3

Weymouth

Chippenham

Gillingham

Winklebury Way, Basingstoke

Droitwich

Clacton

Whitburn

Montrose

Ruthin

Holyhead

Croydon

Dymchurch Road

Heanor

Nottingham Road

Loughborough

Spalding

Ashbourne

Stamford

Water Lane, York

Consett

Caerphilly

Huntingdon

Bideford

Gloucester

Ashford

Nuneaton

Corby

Stratford

South Street

Exeter Pinhoe

Newport Risca

Wokingham

Drayton Road, Norwich

Chelmsford 2

Brecon

Gloster Road

Newmarket

Yiewsley

Muller Road

Bodmin

Parc Tawe

Bristol Bedminster

Hereford

Bedford 2

Fairhill

Kingswinford

Crawley

Weddington Road, Nuneaton

Merthyr Tydfil

Henbury

Thorne

Camborne

Newport Spytty Road

Portishead

Wrexham

Melksham

Swindon, Latham Road

Shepton Mallet

Amesbury

Milton Keynes Westcroft

Chipping Norton

Hobley Drive

Swindon,RodbourneRoad

Coped Hall Business Park

Whitstable

Park Street

Bretton

Leeming Lane South

Wisbech

Melton Mowbray

Grantham, Trent Road

Daybrook

Bridgnorth

Port Talbot

Plymouth Southway

Culverhouse Cross

Borehamwood Retail Park

Dunstable

Highbridge

South Ruislip

Benfleet

Ipswich

Haverhill

Airport Retail Park, Coventry

Bedworth

Broughton Astley

Cardigan

Romford 2

Witham

Chatteris

Carmarthen

Crosshands

Cwmbran

Lichfield

Bristol Longwell Green

Paignton

St Neots

Colchester

Dereham

Llansamlet

Blackwood

Pembroke Dock

Kettering

Salisbury

Eastbourne

Chellaston

Chertsey

Sheldon

Central Park, Rugby

Redditch

Leamington

Silverwoods Way

Lye

Bromsgrove

Coleshill

Mercury Drive, Wolverhampton

Halesowen

Kingstanding

Burntwood

Irthlingborough

St Austell

Bridgend

Topsham

Banbury

Evesham 2

Buckingham

Aylesbury 2

Faringdon

Bletchley

Redruth

Haverfordwest

Towcester Road Northampton

Towcester

Glastonbury

Welwyn Garden City

Ledbury

Moreton in Marsh

Reading

Wadebridge

Lewes

Aylesford

Worcester

Fareham

Chatham

Havant

Durham Way

Allendale Road

Southend

Newmarket Road

Snedshill

Hemel Hempstead

Norton

Coalville

Lincoln Wragby Road

Newport

Porth

Claycross

Skegness

Maskew Avenue

Caerphilly Rd

Sleaford

Coventry

Priory Road

Glascote Road, Tamworth

Coppice Farm Way

Gillingham 2

Holliers Walk Hinckley

Rustington

Maidstone 2

Tonbridge

Brighton

Sevenoaks

Portsmouth 2

Homer Road

St. Leonards

Northampton

Cheltenham

Great Lodge Retail Park Tunbridge Wells

Trentham

Tunstall

Burton-upon-Trent

Ilkeston

Ashby

Derby

Crayford

Chichester

Kidbrooke Park Road

Meir

Didcot

Queensville

Braunstone