Affordable tips to help Sheffield households prepare for flooding: new video from Flood Mary

As the UK braces for further wet weather, with the remnants of Hurricane Kirk anticipated to bring heavy rain this week, property flood resilience champion Mary Long-Dhonau OBE – widely known as ‘Flood Mary’ – has released a new video aimed at helping Sheffield households prepare for potential surface water flooding, quickly and inexpensively.

The free video offers practical, affordable advice on how to make your home more resilient to flood water using materials you likely already have, or can easily and inexpensively buy. Mary’s mission is to help as many people as possible become flood-ready, as quickly as possible, and without breaking the bank.

Confirms Mary: “With further wet weather forecast, I’ve recorded a short and highly practical video that offers tips on what people can do to prepare for a surface water flood at their home. I use things that people may have around the house and if they don't, everything is cheap to buy from hardware stores. Being flooded is an appalling experience, and so the film aims to give some quick hacks to get your home ‘flood ready’ - and while the suggestions are not a substitute for accredited Property Flood Resilience products, such as flood barriers or doors, it should help to make a difference for those looking for some quick fixes.”

While Mary emphasises that this video is not a substitute for professional Property Flood Resilience (PFR) products, she hopes it will encourage viewers to take steps toward flood preparedness and, ultimately, consider investing in certified, BSi-accredited flood protection products in the future.

Mary Long-Dhonau, also known as 'Flood Mary'

In addition to the video, Mary continues to provide invaluable resources through her Householder's Guide to Flood Resilience and Flood Recovery Guide, both available to download for free.

These guides cover essential information on preparing for and recovering from flood events, offering practical advice for building resilience and recovering swiftly from the aftermath of flooding.

Concludes Mary: “With extreme weather becoming more frequent, I want to raise as much awareness as possible about flood preparedness. By taking the actions in the video, such as moving precious items into waterproof containers, stacking furniture off the ground, or using aluminium tape to seal inside and outside of doors and airbricks, my hope is that it will help people at a time of need, so they can be prepared for whatever the weather may bring.”

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gika1cf1zRU&t

Download Mary’s free guides:

For more information, visit www.floodmary.com.