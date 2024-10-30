13% of people in Sheffield believe their home is haunted

Halloween is here, but it seems that for millions of Brits, their homes are scary places every night of the year.

Whether it be spooky noises or doubts about security, nearly a third of Brits admit to being scared of being in their homes alone with 25 per cent of under 34s believing their homes could be haunted! The survey found that 13% of people in Sheffield believe their home could be haunted.

According to new data from MyBuilder.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, 28 per cent of those aged 18-34 state they are scared of staying home alone. The over 55s, however, were much less concerned, with just three per cent admitting to feeling fear when being home by themselves.Overall, 14 per cent of Brits stated they were scared to be alone, with women slightly more fearful than men (15 per cent and 12 per cent respectively). Geographically, there were some variations, with English capital London and the city of Liverpool topping the list at 18 per cent of residents scared to be home alone. Newcastle residents were less concerned, with just 12 per cent admitting to feeling scared, and Leeds saw the lowest number of worried residents, at 10 per cent.MyBuilder.com also asked Brits whether they thought there was a chance their home was haunted - with a quarter of young Brits admitting they believed their homes could be. In the 18-34 range, 25 per cent stated their home could be haunted, with 14 per cent across all age groups. Scottish capital Edinburgh had the strongest belief, with 27 per cent stating their homes were possibly subject to unwelcome apparitions. London, however, came in at just 19 per cent.

While some residents didn’t necessarily believe their homes were haunted, close to a quarter of Brits admitted to experiencing unexplained sounds in their property, which had scared or spooked them. Across all age ranges, 23 per cent stated this had happened to them, while falling short of stating the sounds were caused by ghostly guests.

However, despite this spookily high number of people sensing something supernatural, an expert from MyBuilder.com said there is likely to be far more mundane explanations.

Construction expert Andy Simms from MyBuilder.com said that the majority of noises can be explained - and that even strange temperature drops or spooky sights are likely to be normal house occurrences.

“Buildings - whether old or new - can make all sorts of strange noises that may initially seem spooky. From creaking floorboards to banging pipes, there is an entire orchestra of sounds that are caused by typical household issues.

“For example, extremes in weather can cause pipes to make strange sounds as they warm up, pests in the attic or walls can cause scratching noises, and bubbles in the radiator can sound like screeches.

“If it's more the alive than the (un)dead that are worrying you, then getting good locks and windows can make you feel more safe - or consider installing an alarm or CCTV system to keep you extra secure.”

The MyBuilder.com spooky sound explanations include:

Weird whistles

They may sound scary, but whistles are nearly always caused by gaps in windows and doors. These gaps, either in the frame or the seal, can let air in and cause a high-pitched whistle when it’s windy. A glazier or window fitter can make sure your windows are airtight, which will also help insulate your home and save money on heating bills.

Creepy creaking

This may be your stairs or floorboards. Changing temperatures can expand and contract wood, causing creaks and groans.To fix, access the wood’s underside and replace loose fixing blocks or install extra ones, with wood glue and screws to make sure the treads and risers are secure. If you cannot get under the wood, use thin metal brackets to make the joins better sealed.

Ghoulish gurgling

If air gets drawn into your heating system, the air bubbles can travel through your pipes and radiators, causing strange noises as they go. Bleed your radiators, starting at the top of your home and working down – you can do this yourself with a radiator key. Make sure a Gas Safe engineer services your boiler once a year, too.

Beastly banging

If you hear a strange banging, rattling or vibration outside, that’s a sign something is wrong with your guttering. Get a specialist to check the brackets and pipes.

Spooky scratching

Usually a sign of mice. They are unhygienic so call in the pest controllers and fix up your house to stop reinfestation.