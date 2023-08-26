Sheffield Houses: Quirky four-bed in Woodseats with huge garden selling for £425,000

The property offers a wealth of amenities “on your doorstep”, including pubs, bars, restaurants, and supermarkets.

This impressive four-bedroom detached home has extensive land at the rear, with potential for a building plot, landscaped garden, or a small holding.

The Wellcarr Road home has been renovated in recent years, and has contemporary decor and modern fixtures.

The property, available through Spencer Estate Agents, is offered to the open market with no onward chain.

The home offers gorgeous views out towards Blackamoor, the moorlands linking the city with the Peak District, thanks to its raised location.

Woodseats is a highly sought-after area, offering a wealth of amenities “on your doorstep” including pubs and bars, restaurants, and supermarkets.

Graves Park and the Peak District are easily accessible from the house, as is the city centre, thanks to regular bus routes running nearby.

1 . Front of house The large, detached family home is raised from the pavement level, providing natural light and beautiful views. Photo Sales

2 . Rear-view of house The quirky extended kitchen and black tiling makes for a unique-looking exterior. Photo Sales

3 . Living room The combination of wooden floors, feature fireplace and bay windows makes the living room full of natural light in the day, and cosy during the evening. Photo Sales