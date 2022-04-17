It's time to put your knowledge of Easter, and its traditions, to the test
It's time to put your knowledge of Easter, and its traditions, to the test

Easter 2022: How many questions can you get right in our egg-cellent Easter quiz?

As loved ones gather to celebrate Easter, here is a special festive quiz for the entire family to enjoy.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 11:00 am

The answers to the question are in the caption to the final picture in the series.

Let us know how many you got right!

1. True or false:

Easter is named after the pagan goddess Eostre?

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. The Thursday before Easter Sunday

What is the name of the Thursday before Easter Sunday? The Queen is pictured marking the occasion during a service at Sheffield Cathedral during a 2015 visit

Photo: Tom Maddick

Photo Sales

3. Good Friday

What food is traditionally eaten on Good Friday?

Photo: 3rd party

Photo Sales

4. Red eggs

Why are some eggs dyed red at Easter? Picture Tony Johnson

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3