The Star fights for your right to know

The Star has been proudly serving Sheffield since 1887.

Our aim is to write about issues affecting the Steel City, champion all that is great about Sheffield, hold those in power to account and ultimately keep you, our readers, up to date with developments and plans that could impact upon your lives.

However, proposals contained in the new National Licensing Policy Framework will significantly limit our ability to continue informing readers about plans proposed for your neighbourhood.

The Government is planning to bypass the requirement to advertise new premises’ licence applications or, indeed, variations to existing ones. It suggests such advertisements serve ‘no meaningful purpose other than to provide a revenue stream to companies operating local newspapers.’ We do not agree.

Public notices play an essential role in keeping people informed about others’ intentions, which may have a significant impact on their quality of life. If enacted, these changes would mean that a pub or nightclub wanting to change its opening hours would no longer be required to inform the local community first. They could go on long into the early morning, without your concerns being heard.

Planning applications currently have to be advertised through these notices, as well as any changes planned for conservation areas.

We monitor these notices carefully, and routinely publish stories based on them - informing readers and communities of changes which may have an impact on them, often translating complex legalese into easily understandable language.

We do not attempt to argue that local newspapers should be the only place public notices are advertised. Nonetheless, trusted local news outlets remain the best gateway for public notices to appear before people and communities whose families have relied on us for generations.

Not everyone is online: the internet is an increasingly unpleasant place to spend time. Many of our readers DO still rely on our journalism, the demographic that takes the time to buy a newspaper invariably most likely to have and to proactively raise concerns about licensing applications in their community.

Removing the requirement to advertise applications for or changes to existing licences would be an assault on our readers’ right to know what is happening on their doorstep.

Public notices clearly do support our journalism at a time when access to regulated, trusted local news has never been so important, nor so threatened. This support goes a small way to helping fund our newsrooms and employ journalists who are responsible for scrutinising planning applications on your behalf.

In addition, we are deeply concerned about a provision in the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill to remove from local papers public notices concerning changes to local authority governance arrangements.

As this Government embarks upon the most dramatic reform of local government in 50 years, far-reaching changes could happen, practically in secret, which is utterly at odds with the principles of open, local, democratic engagement.

The licensing framework report has been presented as an attempt to cut through regulatory red tape and boost the night-time economy. These are principles we would support, and, indeed, we have consistently fought to promote and protect local bars, restaurants, cafes and eateries .

However, such good intentions cannot come at the expense of people’s right to be informed, and the recommendation in its current form represents an entirely unacceptable attack on local democracy.

Taken together, the proposals to remove public notice licence applications and amendments from local papers amounts to a dangerous attack on the public interest, which must be halted.

The Star and its parent company, National World, urge all South Yorkshire's MPs and the county's mayor, Oliver Coppard, to stand up for their constituents’ rights and to help us fight against these changes. We urge you to help us, too.