One of the city’s most popular cinemas is set to face a number of changes as part of new proposals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vue Sheffield, in the Oasis centre of Meadowhall shopping centre, will introduce new reclining seats as part of a refurbishment of the site’s facilities.

The new ‘Lux’ leather recliner seats feature a foldaway table for snacks and drinks, more space, and according to management offer the ‘perfect’ viewing position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes are coming to Meadowhall's Vue cinema, as new reclining seats are added and renovations made to the refreshments area. | Submit

All 11 screens will introduce these seats in the coming months, though they have promised that it will result in minimal disruptions to ongoing services as work is carried out in phases.

However, a public notice published on October 9 reveals that that this will result in fewer available seats.

The notice, which is for the application for a changed premise licence, reads: “The proposed variation is to permit changes to the seating configuration in each auditoria, the upgraded seating will lead to a reduction in the seating capacity in the auditoria.

“To permit the showing of films and opening of the premises to the public 24 hours a day each day; to extend the hours of the provision of late night refreshment to 11pm - 5am each day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vue have also revealed that upcoming renovations will see changes made to the retail/till area, including the introduction of a self-serve Tango Ice Blast and coffee stations along with a Pepsi Mix It and a selection of draught beer.

Adrian Pauley, general manager of Vue Sheffield, said: “We are looking forward to unveiling our new look to our customers in Sheffield later this year when they’ll be able to enjoy luxury seating, the latest big screen technology and a refreshed retail area.

“We will remain open throughout the refurbishment so customers can continue to see the latest releases at the venue with screens closed and reopened in phases.”

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/