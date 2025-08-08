Sheffield Public Notices: Sheffield city centre street closed for three weeks for roadworks

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
Roadworks will stop vehicles from travelling down one city centre street for a number of weeks.

Sheffield City Council have put forward the order to close Trinity Street from Furnace Hill to Allen Street in Shalesmoor.

The closure came in to place on August 4 and will be active for up to three weeks.

Sheffield City Council have put forward an order to close a city centre street.placeholder image
Sheffield City Council have put forward an order to close a city centre street. | Google

Access to adjacent properties should be maintained at all times, according to the order.

Alternative routes are available via the nearby Copper Street.

A public notice released on August 7 reads: “The order is needed because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the said highway.

“The order came into operation on August 4, 2025 and will remain in force for a period of three weeks.

“The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport. The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.”

Public notices for your area can be found online here.

