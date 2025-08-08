Sheffield Public Notices: Sheffield city centre street closed for three weeks for roadworks
Sheffield City Council have put forward the order to close Trinity Street from Furnace Hill to Allen Street in Shalesmoor.
The closure came in to place on August 4 and will be active for up to three weeks.
Access to adjacent properties should be maintained at all times, according to the order.
Alternative routes are available via the nearby Copper Street.
A public notice released on August 7 reads: “The order is needed because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the said highway.
With our new, dedicated WhatsApp service you will never miss a beat when it comes to news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
“The order came into operation on August 4, 2025 and will remain in force for a period of three weeks.
“The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport. The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.”
Public notices for your area can be found online here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.