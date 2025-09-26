Here’s a round up of all the biggest changes put forward in this week’s public notices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungworth Road Closures

A number of roads in the west Sheffield area are expected to close for road works.

The closures will begin on October 6 and last for four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current schedule will affect Dungworth Green, from Main Road to Storrs Green; Briers House Lane, from New Road to Dungworth Green; and Storrs Carr, from Dungworth Green to Storrs Green.

Alternate routes we’ll signposted on site.

A number of proposals including for a new business, road closures, and drought plans have been shared in this weeks public notices. | Google

Drought Permit

The environment agency has approved Yorkshire Water’s proposal for a drought permit.

The utilities company applied for the permit on August 8, which will allow them to restrict the flow of water from reservoirs to rivers.

Locally, this will affect Damflask Reservoir, Rivelin Reservoir, Scout Dike Reservoir, Underbank resrvoirs and Winscar and Lower Windleden reservoirs in Dungford Bridge.

The permit will be valid for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

A company has applied for a good vehicle license in Sheffield.

Singh Aggregates Ltd, based in Nottingham, has sent the council an application to use a site on Park House Lane as an operating centre.

The application calls for the site to store three goods vehicles.

Those in the area who feel that this will affect their use or enjoyment of the line have 21 days to send a comment to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE, stating their reasons.