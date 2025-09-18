Here’s a round up of everything proposed in Sheffield over the past few weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public notices are released regularly as a way for major developments or changes to licences to be shared with residents who’d be affected.

And so we’ve looked through this week’s selection to find out about the biggest developments that could be coming to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of notices have been put forward, including changes to a casino's licence and the suspension of a bus lane. | Google

Broad Street Bus Lane

A bus lane leading to Park Square Roundabout is set to be suspended as road works commence.

Sheffield City Council have announced that the closure will begin on September 25 and be in place for four weeks.

Genting Casino

Owners of Genting Casino have announced plans to vary their current gambling license.

Proposals would see new gambling and non-gambling facilities introduced across the basement and lower ground floor of the Saint Paul's Place site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information about the application is available from the licensing authority.

People who live, or on businesses, nearby and could be affected by the change are able to comment on the plans to the licensing authority by October 6.

Cycle Hangar Installation

A number of roads will be partially closed for the installation of new bike racks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closures will begin on September 25 and last for four weeks.

Streets affected include Albert Road , Tavistock Road, Lees Lane and Cartmell Road.

Rotherham Road

A section of Rotherham Road, from Orgreave Road to Retford Road, has been made one-way to enable road works.

The closure began on September 11 and will last for 12 weeks.

During that time, vehicles are not able to proceed in a south bound direction.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/