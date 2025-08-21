A number of changes could be coming to streets in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council have put forward plans for orders that will see new restrictions implemented on streets around City Hall and the Peace Gardens.

Suggestions include making parts of Leopold Street, near to Orchard Square, one way other than for cyclists - formalising existing on site restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current one way systems on Surrey Street, by the Town Hall, will have their direction changed and motor vehicles, except for permit holders, will also be prohibited from part of the street between the hours of 10.30am and 6pm.

New changes have been proposed for a number of city centre streets. | Google

Meanwhile a bus parking bay on Arundel Gate will allow the drop-off and pick up passengers outside the Millennium Galleries.

Vehicles longer than 14 metres will not be allowed on Norfolk Street, due to a lack of sufficient turning space.

A loading bay would also be added on Pinstone Street, by the Peace Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order would remove waiting and loading restrictions on parts of Arundel Gate.

A public notice released today (August 21) reads: “A copy of the proposed orders, plans and a statement of the council’s reasons for proposing to make the orders may be in proposed traffic orders on the council website.

“Any observations, either supporting or objecting to the proposed Order, including the grounds for your objection, should be sent in writing to the undersigned by the 18 September 2025.”

Public notices for your area can be found online here.