Sheffield Public Notices: Proposed changes to city centre streets will introduce new restrictions
Sheffield City Council have put forward plans for orders that will see new restrictions implemented on streets around City Hall and the Peace Gardens.
Suggestions include making parts of Leopold Street, near to Orchard Square, one way other than for cyclists - formalising existing on site restrictions.
Current one way systems on Surrey Street, by the Town Hall, will have their direction changed and motor vehicles, except for permit holders, will also be prohibited from part of the street between the hours of 10.30am and 6pm.
Meanwhile a bus parking bay on Arundel Gate will allow the drop-off and pick up passengers outside the Millennium Galleries.
Vehicles longer than 14 metres will not be allowed on Norfolk Street, due to a lack of sufficient turning space.
A loading bay would also be added on Pinstone Street, by the Peace Gardens.
The order would remove waiting and loading restrictions on parts of Arundel Gate.
A public notice released today (August 21) reads: “A copy of the proposed orders, plans and a statement of the council’s reasons for proposing to make the orders may be in proposed traffic orders on the council website.
“Any observations, either supporting or objecting to the proposed Order, including the grounds for your objection, should be sent in writing to the undersigned by the 18 September 2025.”
