The council have enforced an order to close a section of Manchester Road as works are undertaken.

The order, which came into effect on July 28, is in place from Bitholmes Lane to More Hall Lane.

Roadworks are underway on Manchester Road | Getty/Google

The area covers a major route connecting Stocksbridge to Oughtibridge and into Hillsborough.

Traffic monitoring website AA states that temporary traffic lights are in place as gas main works are taking place.

A public notice released on July 31 reads: “The order came into operation on July 28, 2025, and will remain in force for a period of three weeks.

“The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport.

“While the order is in operation: it will prohibit any person from allowing any vehicle to proceed in the areas of highway as described in paragraph one of the order.”

