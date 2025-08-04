Sheffield Public Notices: Part of Manchester Road closed for three weeks as roadworks completed
The order, which came into effect on July 28, is in place from Bitholmes Lane to More Hall Lane.
The area covers a major route connecting Stocksbridge to Oughtibridge and into Hillsborough.
Traffic monitoring website AA states that temporary traffic lights are in place as gas main works are taking place.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
A public notice released on July 31 reads: “The order came into operation on July 28, 2025, and will remain in force for a period of three weeks.
“The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport.
“While the order is in operation: it will prohibit any person from allowing any vehicle to proceed in the areas of highway as described in paragraph one of the order.”
Public notices for your area can be found online here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.