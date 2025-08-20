A number of roads across south east Sheffield are set to close for rolling road works.

Sheffield City Council has put forward an order that will see roads across the Gleadless and Frecheville areas of the city closed over the next 18 months.

Beginning on August 25 with Abney Road, near Gleadless Medical Centre, before continuing across dozens of other roads over the next year.

The final road set to close is Wooldale Drive on the edge of Hackenthorpe.

The council said that the closures are needed to allow works to take place, and that access to adjacent properties will be maintained at all times.

Alternate routes for traffic should be signposted on site.

A public notice released on August 14 reads: “ The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport.

“The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.

“While the order is in operation: it will prohibit any person from causing or permitting any vehicle to proceed or cause or permit any vehicle to wait or wait for the purposes of loading or unloading in any lengths of roads listed in the schedule. Such prohibition shall not apply to pedestrian and vehicular access to frontages, contractor plant and local authority and emergency services vehicles.”

The schedule of roads to be closed over this period can be found below:

Abney Road, Adastral Avenue, Alport Avenue, Alport Drive, Alport Grove, Alport Place, Alport Road, Annesley Road, Atlantic Road, Auckland Rise, Badger Road, Ballifield Avenue, Bankwood Road, Bannerdale Close, Bannerdale Road, Basegreen Crescent, Basegreen Place, Basegreen Road, Beaver Avenue, Bedale Road, Birklands Avenue, Birley Moor Avenue, Birley Moor Way, Birley Vale Avenue, Borrowdale Road, Bowman Drive, Brindley Close, Brocklehurst Avenue, Brookside Close, Callow Drive, Carr Forge Mount, Chancet Wood View, Charles Ashmore Road, Charnock Dale Road, Charnock Wood Road, Cherry Bank Road, Chippinghouse Road, Church Lane, Cinderhill Lane, Cockayne Place, Cockshutt Road, Coisley Hill, Cotleigh Crescent, Cotleigh Drive, Cotleigh Gardens, Cotleigh Road, Cotleigh Way, Daleview Road, Dalewood Road, Drake House Way, East Glade Square, Eckington Road, Eckington Way, Edmund Close, Elcroft Gardens, Farmstead Close, Fern Avenue, Fleury Rise, Fox Lane, Fraser Crescent, Furnace Lane, Garland Way, Glen View Road, Greenside Mews, Halfway Drive, Handsworth Grange Close, Hartland Court, Haslam Crescent, Havercroft Road, Hazelbadge Crescent, Hemper Lane, Henley Avenue, Holbrook Avenue, Hollythorpe Road, Holyoake Avenue, Inglewood Avenue, Inkersall Drive, James Walton Drive, Jasmine Avenue, Jaunty Avenue, Jermyn Avenue, Jermyn Close, Jermyn Crescent, Jermyn Drive, Jersey Road, Junction Road, Landseer Close, Landseer Drive, Landseer Place, Leighton Road, Lescar Lane, Lilac Road, Lindholme Gardens, Lingfoot Close, Lingfoot Crescent, Lismore Road, Lister Crescent, Lister Way, Little Norton Avenue, London Road, Lowedges Crescent, Lundwood Grove, Machon Bank Road, Market Square, Meadow Gate Avenue, Meadow Head Drive, Meadowcroft Gardens, Meadowcroft Glade, Meersbrook Road, Middle Hay Close, Middle Hay View, Molloy Place, Nathan Drive, Newstead Avenue, Newstead Way, Norton Church Road, Occupation Lane, Old Park Avenue, Old Park Road, Olive Grove Road, Olive Road, Orgreave Close, Orgreave Drive, Ormes Meadow, Orpen Drive, Overend Close, Park View Avenue, Peaks Mount, Pedley Close, Plowright Way, Rainbow Avenue, Rainbow Way, Ravenfield Close, Retford Road, Richmond Avenue, Richmond Park Avenue, Richmond Park Drive, Richmond Road, Rose Avenue, Rufford Rise, Sands Close, Scarsdale Road, School Road, Selly Oak Grove, Sevenairs Road, Sharpe Avenue, Sharrow Vale Road, Shortbrook Drive, Skelton Grove, Skelton Lane, Spa View Avenue, Spencer Road, Spring Close Mount, Spring Water Avenue, Springwell Grove, St Andrews Road, Stone Street, Stoneacre Rise, Stoneley Crescent, Stradbroke Road, Sycamore Street, The Dale, Thornbridge Close, Thornbridge Crescent, Thornbridge Road, Tithe Barn Avenue, Tithe Barn Lane, Tithe Barn Way, Todwick Road, Warminster Crescent, Water Slacks Road, Waterthorpe Glade, Waterthorpe Greenway, Weakland Crescent, Wellcarr Road, Westcroft Drive, Westfield Avenue, Westfield Grove, Westland Road, Westwick Crescent, Willingham Close, Willingham Gardens, Woodbank Crescent, Woodhouse Crescent, Woodseats House Road, Wooldale Drive

Public notices for your area can be found online here.