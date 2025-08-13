Sheffield Public Notices: Greyhound racing venue Owlerton Stadium applies to become marriage venue
Owlerton Stadium, in Hillsborough, has sent in an application to Sheffield City Council for permission to conduct marriages and civil partnerships.
If approved, a registrar would be able to conduct the ceremonies at the site between 8am and 7pm, seven days a week.
The venue also holds stock car racing events, speedway races and contains a restaurant and bar.
A public notice published on August 7 reads: “Any person wishing to object to the intended application may do so by letter - stating in full the grounds on which the objection is based - addressed to the Licensing Service, Block C, Staniforth Road Depot, Staniforth Road, Sheffield, S9 3HD.
“Any such letter must arrive by August 27 2025 not less than 21 clear days after the date of advertisement of this notice.”
Further details, including plans which identify the rooms where marriages may be held, can be found by contacting the Licensing Service.
Public notices for your area can be found online here.