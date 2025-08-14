The council have put forward an order which will close the entire length of one street.

Sheffield City Council put forward the order, which would prohibit vehicles across the entire length of Garter Street, in Pitsmoor.

The restrictions are expected to come into operation from August 25 and last for three works.

The full length of a street will be closed at the end of August. | Google

An alternative route for traffic should be signposted while the order is active.

A public notice released on August 14 reads: “The order is needed because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the said highway.

“The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport. The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.

“Access to adjacent properties will be maintained at all times.”

Public notices for your area can be found online here.