The council have announced the closure of a footpath as construction work begins.

The walkway between Binsted Avenue and Avisford Road near Southey Green was closed today under (August 6) an order made by Sheffield City Council.

A footpath connecting two residential streets will be closed for two weeks. | Google

The order will be in place for a period of two weeks.

Access to adjacent properties will be maintained at all times and an alternate route should be signposted at the location.

A public notice released on July 24 reads: “The order is needed because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the said highway.

“The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport.

“The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.”