Cars will be prohibited from driving or waiting outside a primary school during peak drop-off and pick-up times as part of a new order.

Sheffield City Council have approved the temporary order, which affects parts Doe Royd Drive, Doe Royd Lane, Meynell Crescent and Meynell Road, near to Meynell Primary School in the Southey Green area.

It will mean that from October 13, no vehicles will be allowed to drive down or park on these streets during term times, from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8.15am - 9am and 2.45pm - 3.30pm.

The council is banning vehicles from driving or waiting by a primary school during peak pick-up and drop-off times in a bid to ease congestion and promote active travel. | Google

Exception is made to private hire vehicles, disable person’s vehicles and ‘contractual vehicles’ which include buses, or taxis contracted by the council or school.

The new experimental order was announced in a public notice on October 2 and will be in effect for 18 months.

It is hoped that the reduced traffic will curb congestion while improving children’s health and promoting exercise.

A council document explains: “Sheffield City Council proposes to introduce a ‘School Street’ at this location to aim to improve air quality, congestion and encouraging increased adoption of sustainable travel modes.

“It is proposed to introduce these measures as part of an 18-month trial.

“School Streets will help people who are walking, riding bikes or on scooters by providing extra space on the road and give children the chance to get to school ‘actively’, which helps them stay healthy makes roads safer for everyone.

“This experimental traffic order is being promoted to improve the amenities of the area and to provide a safer environment for vulnerable road users to travel to school.”

