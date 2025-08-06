Sheffield Public Notices: Council issues details of road layout change near Meadowhall

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 07:13 BST
A major road connecting Meadowhall to Rotherham will be one-way only for the next month.

Sheffield City Council put the restriction for Blackburn Meadows Way into place on August 4.

The order prohibits vehicles from travelling in an east-bound direction - towards Meadowhall - and will remain in place for a period of four weeks.

This restriction is to allow work to take place on the highway.

A road that connects Meadowhall to Rotherham will be one-way for the next four weeks.placeholder image
A road that connects Meadowhall to Rotherham will be one-way for the next four weeks. | Google

An alternative route for the traffic affected by this order will be via Meadowhall Way, Vulcan Road, Sheffield Road.

A public notice released on July 31 reads: “The Order came into operation on August 4, 2025 and will remain in force for a period of four weeks.

“The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport.

“The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.”

