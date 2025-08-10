Sheffield City Council have put forward an order to restrict access to one residential street.

Beginning on August 18, the order will prohibit vehicles from accessing Normandale Avenue, in Loxley, between Rodney Hill to Woodstock Road.

Access to part of a residential street in Loxley is expected to be restricted for three weeks. | Google/Adobe Stock

The restrictions are expected to last for three weeks as roadworks are undertaken.

Access to adjacent properties should be maintained at all times, while alternate routes for traffic will be available via Woodstock Road

A public notice released on August 7 reads: “The order is needed because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the said highway.

“The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport. The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.”

Public notices for your area can be found online here.