Public notices have been published listing a number of roads that are set to close over the next few weeks.

Ferrars Road, Tinsley

A section of this residential road near to Magna Science Adventure Centre will remain closed for the next six months.

Sheffield City Council closed Ferrars Road on October 25, with works are being proposed.

A public notice explains: “Access to adjacent properties will be maintained at all times.

“The alternative route for the traffic affected by this order will be via Newmarch Street and St Lawrence Road.”

Vicarage Road, Grenoside

Part of a residential cul de sac will close for 18 months as works take place.

The area will close from November 6, and will be in effect only while notices are displayed.

A public notice reads: “While the order is in operation: it will prohibit any person from causing or permitting any vehicle to wait or wait for the purposes of loading or unloading.”

Hallamgate Road, Crookes - Crosspool

Hallamgate Road from the junction of Lydgate Lane to a point outside number 6 Hallamgate Road, will be closed from November 3.

It will be closed for nine days as road works are undertaken.

A public notice adds: “The alternative route for the traffic affected by this order will be signed on site.”

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/