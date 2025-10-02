Sheffield Public Notice Round-up: Hotel renews marriage licence while streets made one-way for road works

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:22 BST
Here’s a round-up of the latest public notices submitted in and around Sheffield.

Spital Street

An order has been put forward to temporarily turn a stretch of road in Burngreave one-way to allow for road works to take place.

The change on Spiral Street will come into force on October 13 and remain that way for four weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During that time, vehicles will only be able to travel in a west-bound direction between the junctions with Handley Street and Brunswick Street.

Access to adjacent properties should be maintained throughout, with alternative routes signposted.

A hotel has applied to renew its marriage license while a number of roadworks are expected to affect traffic - this week's public notice round-up.placeholder image
A hotel has applied to renew its marriage license while a number of roadworks are expected to affect traffic - this week's public notice round-up. | Google

The Psalter

A hotel in Brincliffe is applying to renew its marriage licence.

At the end of September, The Psalter sent in the application to continue conducting marriages and civil partnerships between 8am and 6 pm, Monday to Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Objections to this renew can be sent to the council’s licensing service by October 21.

Alport Avenue

Sheffield Council has proposed closing a residential street in Frecheville for two months.

The full length of Alport Avenue will be closed from October 12 to allow for road works to be undertaken.

Access to adjacent properties will be maintained, with alternate routes signposted on site.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Related topics:Hotel
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice