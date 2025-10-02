Here’s a round-up of the latest public notices submitted in and around Sheffield.

Spital Street

An order has been put forward to temporarily turn a stretch of road in Burngreave one-way to allow for road works to take place.

The change on Spiral Street will come into force on October 13 and remain that way for four weeks.

During that time, vehicles will only be able to travel in a west-bound direction between the junctions with Handley Street and Brunswick Street.

Access to adjacent properties should be maintained throughout, with alternative routes signposted.

The Psalter

A hotel in Brincliffe is applying to renew its marriage licence.

At the end of September, The Psalter sent in the application to continue conducting marriages and civil partnerships between 8am and 6 pm, Monday to Sunday.

Objections to this renew can be sent to the council’s licensing service by October 21.

Alport Avenue

Sheffield Council has proposed closing a residential street in Frecheville for two months.

The full length of Alport Avenue will be closed from October 12 to allow for road works to be undertaken.

Access to adjacent properties will be maintained, with alternate routes signposted on site.

