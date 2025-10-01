Two routes leading into the Peak District will be closed for the next 12 weeks as road works are undertaken.

Sheffield City Council has put forward the order to close the full lengths of both Lee Moor Lane and Storrs Lane from tomorrow (October 2).

Roads connecting Sheffield to the Peak District will be closed for the next 12 weeks as road works are undertaken. | Google

The roads connect Loxley to areas like Hill Top, Storrs and Dungworth, heading towards the Peak District.

The closures will be in place for 12 weeks as roadworks are carried out, with alternative routes signposted.

A public notice released on September 25 reads: “While the order is in operation: it will prohibit any person from causing or permitting any vehicle to proceed or cause or permit any vehicle to wait or wait for the purposes of loading or unloading .

“Such prohibition will not apply to pedestrian and vehicular access to frontages, contractor plant and local authority and emergency services vehicles.

“Access to adjacent properties will be maintained at all times.”

