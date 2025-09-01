Sheffield Pubic Notices: Residential street near Emmaus Catholic and CofE School set to close for a month

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:39 BST
A residential street located near a primary school is set to close for road works over the course of this month.

Southend Road, between the junctions with Manor Lane and Boundary Road, is set to close later this week for the rest of the month.

The council have proposed an order to close this section of road, which is near both Sheffield Manor Lodge and Emmaus Catholic and CofE Primary School, as roadworks are set to take place.

Roadworks are set to see a residential street closed for up to four weeks.placeholder image
Roadworks are set to see a residential street closed for up to four weeks. | Getty/Google

The order will come into affect on September 8 and last for four weeks.

Access to adjacent properties should be maintained at all times.

A public notice released on August 28 reads: “The duration of the order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport.

“The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.

“While the order is in operation it will prohibit any person from allowing any vehicle to proceed in the areas of highway as described in paragraph one of the order.”

