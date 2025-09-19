A popular running event is set to return to the city centre this month, and details of how it will affect traffic and roads have now been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Sheffield 10k draws in thousands of runners every year, and organisers are promising that this year’s will be ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.

Set to take place on September 28, the event will se participants join exercise and fun with community spirit, as many take the opportunity to raise funds for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of changes to traffic systems in the city centre are set to be introduced as the Sheffield 10k returns. | NW

And with such a large event right in the heart of the city, there’s bound to be some disruptions to regular activities as organisers ensure the safety of everyone involved.

A public notice published on September 18 outlines all the changes set to be made to road traffic on the day, include which roads will be closed.

It states that the changes will come into affect on September 27 and will remain in place for two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternate routes for traffic should be directed by road signs on location.

Changes include:

Road Closures

A61 Ring Road, Anticlockwise (Brook Hill to Eyre Street)

A61 Ring Road, Clockwise (London Road to Broomspring Lane)

Arundel Gate (High Street to Furnival Square)

Brocco Bank (Westbourne Road to Ecclesall Road)

Charter Row (Furnival Gate to Moore Street)

Charles Street (The Whole)

Ecclesall Road (Hannover Way/St Mary's Gate to Hunter's Bar Roundabout)

Ecclesall Road (Eastbound)(Psalter Lane to Brocco Bank)

Endcliffe Vale Road (Endcliffe Hall Avenue to Brocco Bank)

Fargate (The Whole)

Furnival Gate, Westbound (Arundel Gate to Charter Row)

Furnival Gate, Eastbound (Pinstone Street to Furnival Square)

Graham Road (Fulwood Road to Riverdale Road)

Hangingwater Road (Oakbrook Road to Fulwood Road)

Moore Street (Charter Row to Hannover Way/St Mary's Gate)

Norfolk Row (Norfolk Street to Fargate)

Norfolk Street (Arundel Gate to Union Street)

Oakbrook Road (Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road)

Pinstone Street (Charter Row to Leopold Street)

Riverdale Road (Graham Road to Fulwood Road)

Rustlings Road (Oakbrook Road to Ecclesall Road)

Surrey Street (The Whole)

Union Street (The Whole)

Bay Suspensions

All bays on Ecclesall Road, Charles Street, Norfolk Street, Pinstone Street, Surrey Street and Union Street will be suspended.

One-way Traffic

Cross Burgess Street (Cambridge Street to Burgess Street) (WestboundCarriageway)

Cambridge Street (Burgess Street to Division Street) (Northbound Carriageway)

Charter Row (Between Holy Green and Fitzwilliam Street) (Southbound Carriageway)

Division Street (Between Cambridge Street and Carver Street) (Westbound Carriageway)

Moore Street (Between Fitzwilliam Street and Young Street) (Southbound Carriageway)

Bishop Street (Between Bishop Street and Fitzwilliam Gate) (Northbound Carriageway).

Public notices for your area can be found online here.