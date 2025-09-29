A vacant plot building in Rotherham town centre could be getting a makeover as developers propose introducing a new ‘culture centre’.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council have placed a public notice, advertising the plans for public consultation.

Proposals will see the ground and first floors of 2 - 4 High Street converted to make place for what developers have described as a Turkish cultural centre and coffee shop.

A design statement shared with the council reveals that the building in the heart of the town centre has been left vacant for some time and has ‘been damaged and broken into within the last year’.

While not a listed building, it is located within the Rotherham Town Centre Conservation Area, leading to restrictions on how changes could affect the character and appearance of properties.

Developers say changes to the exterior will be ‘minimal’, mostly consisting of a new doorway on the ground floor which would be designed to match the existing framework.

Floor plans show a counter and retail area on the ground floor, with seating and a small kitchen on the first.

The design statement continues: “The proposed development at 2-4 High Street, Rotherham, involves minor external alterations to facilitate the separation of two units and a change of use for the first floor. The design is sensitive to the historical elevations of the building and the character of the Rotherham Town Centre Conservation Area.

“The new entrance door has been carefully specified to match the existing materials and appearance.

“The proposal is considered to be a positive contribution to the local area by bringing a vacant and vulnerable building back into a productive use. It is in accordance with the relevant local and national planning policies and represents an appropriate and sustainable use of a building within Rotherham's town centre.”

Public consultation is open until October 16.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/