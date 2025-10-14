Public Notices: Multiple roads in Dungworth area of Sheffield closed throughout month as road works undertaken
Sheffield City Council announced the plans earlier this month, with three roads to be closed throughout the rest of October to allow roadworks to take place.
The plans will affect the Dungworth and Storrs areas, with the first closure coming into force on October 6 and further closures to be made over the subsequent four weeks.
The first closure was on Dungworth Green, between Main Road to Storrs Green; followed by Briers House Lane, from New Road to Dungworth Green and finally Storrs Carr, from Dungworth Green to Storrs Green.
Access to adjacent properties should be maintained at all times, and alternative routes will be signposted on site.
A public notice reads: “The order is needed because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the said highway.
“The Order came into operation on October 6 and will remain in force for a period of four weeks. The duration of the Order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport.
“The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.”
