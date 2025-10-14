A number of roads near to the Peak District will be closed for the rest of the month as part of a new roadworks schedule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council announced the plans earlier this month, with three roads to be closed throughout the rest of October to allow roadworks to take place.

The plans will affect the Dungworth and Storrs areas, with the first closure coming into force on October 6 and further closures to be made over the subsequent four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of roads around the Dungworth area of Sheffield are set to be closed as road works are undertaken. | Google

The first closure was on Dungworth Green, between Main Road to Storrs Green; followed by Briers House Lane, from New Road to Dungworth Green and finally Storrs Carr, from Dungworth Green to Storrs Green.

Access to adjacent properties should be maintained at all times, and alternative routes will be signposted on site.

A public notice reads: “The order is needed because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the said highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Order came into operation on October 6 and will remain in force for a period of four weeks. The duration of the Order can be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport.

“The restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.”

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/