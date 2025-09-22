A number of roads and footpaths in Rotherham are set to be closed as roadworks throughout the town begin.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council have put forward a number of orders that will prohibit access to roads in the town over the next few weeks.

Disruptions will affect areas from Wentworth to Catcliffe, as a series of road works and developments are initiated.

The biggest disruption will likely come to Wentworth Garden centre, where the connective road into Wentworth village is expected to be shut for a number of weeks, leaving residents to have to travel a five mile route to access the popular visitor attraction.

A number of roadworks have been proposed across Rotherham, including one that will see a main route to Wentworth Garden Centre closed for weeks. | Getty Images/Google

Details for each disruption can be found below:

Godstone Road

From September 22 until October 23, a road closure will be in place on Godstone Road - near to the Press Box sports bar - between the junctions with Moorgate and Tooker roads.

An alternative route will be via Godstone Road, Tooker Road, Gerard Road, A618 Moorgate Road, and vice versa.

Corporation Street

A footpath closure on one of the main streets through Rotherham town centre was introduced on September 20.

The closure prohibits pedestrians from walking on the east side of the road, near to Rotherham Minster, and is expected to be in place for close to five months - ending March 18, 2026.

Hague Lane

Around 100m of this road in Wentworth - from its junction with Cortworth Lane - will be closed from September 22 until October 17.

This is expected to affect access to the popular Wentworth Garden Centre for the next month, with an alternative route available by travelling through Thorpe Hesley and down Wentworth Road.

The closure is due to the installation of a pipe.

Wensleydale Road

The closure of a subway for maintenance means that part of the footpath connected to Wensleydale Road will be closed for a week.

The route is often used for those travelling to Rockingham Junior and Infant School, and will close from September 22 until September 26.

Doncaster Place

Around 30m of this road in East Dene, near to the junction with Doncaster Road, will be closed from September 23.

This is to allow for water pressure investigation to take place.

Riverside Walk

A footpath running along the River Don in town centre will be closed from October 1 to March 31, 2026.

The path connects Bridge Street - near the interchange - to a bridge leading to Forge Island, and will be closed for redevelopment works to Corporation Street.

Closures will be split in to two parts, with the second phase set to close the footpath connecting Corporation Street to the Forge Island bridge.

