A number of proposals have been put forward that will see new speed limits introduced to roads on the edge of Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Council put forward the proposals in a public noticed released on September 26.

If approved, they will affect a number of roads around Darfield, Goldthorpe and Billingley, in the Dearne Valley area near to the border with Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public consultation has begun as Barnsley Council have proposed a slew of new speed limit changes around the Dearne Valley area. | Google

Proposals include introducing a new 50mph speed limit on Doncaster Road in Darfield, Bllingley Green Lane and Flat Lane, also in Billingley.

Meanwhile, a number of roads will be ‘derestricted’, becoming the national speed limit of 60mph for single carriageways and 70mph for dual carriageways.

The new derestricted roads will be the A635 Doncaster Road, in Cathill, the A6195 between Cathill and Broomhill Roundabouts, Park Spring Road in Grimethorpe and Rotherham Road in Middlecliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public consultation on the matter has begun, with people able to email their objections to [email protected] by October 17.

Alternatively, objections can be sent by post to the head of transport and highways, PO Box 601, Barnsley S70 9FA.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/