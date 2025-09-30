Public Notices: Dearne Valley roads set for slew of speed limit changes under new Barnsley Council plans

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:18 BST
A number of proposals have been put forward that will see new speed limits introduced to roads on the edge of Barnsley.

Barnsley Council put forward the proposals in a public noticed released on September 26.

If approved, they will affect a number of roads around Darfield, Goldthorpe and Billingley, in the Dearne Valley area near to the border with Rotherham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Public consultation has begun as Barnsley Council have proposed a slew of new speed limit changes around the Dearne Valley area.placeholder image
Public consultation has begun as Barnsley Council have proposed a slew of new speed limit changes around the Dearne Valley area. | Google

Proposals include introducing a new 50mph speed limit on Doncaster Road in Darfield, Bllingley Green Lane and Flat Lane, also in Billingley.

Meanwhile, a number of roads will be ‘derestricted’, becoming the national speed limit of 60mph for single carriageways and 70mph for dual carriageways.

The new derestricted roads will be the A635 Doncaster Road, in Cathill, the A6195 between Cathill and Broomhill Roundabouts, Park Spring Road in Grimethorpe and Rotherham Road in Middlecliffe.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Public consultation on the matter has begun, with people able to email their objections to [email protected] by October 17.

Alternatively, objections can be sent by post to the head of transport and highways, PO Box 601, Barnsley S70 9FA.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Related topics:CouncilDearne Valley
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice