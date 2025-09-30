Public Notices: Dearne Valley roads set for slew of speed limit changes under new Barnsley Council plans
Barnsley Council put forward the proposals in a public noticed released on September 26.
If approved, they will affect a number of roads around Darfield, Goldthorpe and Billingley, in the Dearne Valley area near to the border with Rotherham.
Proposals include introducing a new 50mph speed limit on Doncaster Road in Darfield, Bllingley Green Lane and Flat Lane, also in Billingley.
Meanwhile, a number of roads will be ‘derestricted’, becoming the national speed limit of 60mph for single carriageways and 70mph for dual carriageways.
The new derestricted roads will be the A635 Doncaster Road, in Cathill, the A6195 between Cathill and Broomhill Roundabouts, Park Spring Road in Grimethorpe and Rotherham Road in Middlecliffe.
Public consultation on the matter has begun, with people able to email their objections to [email protected] by October 17.
Alternatively, objections can be sent by post to the head of transport and highways, PO Box 601, Barnsley S70 9FA.
