Public Notice: Sheffield's new live boxing venue could be coming to a warehouse in Wadsley Bridge
Located on Herries Road, in Wadsley Bridge, the warehouse in question is listed in connection with Hillfoot steel suppliers, however according to planning documents has not been in use since 2022.
The documents go on to say that it had previously been used primarily for storage.
Submitted in August, the proposals say that ‘no external alterations will be carried out’ if the council grant approval, with a wall constructed inside and the gym making the most of existing toilet and shower facilities.
Those plans describe it as a ‘gym and venue for boxing’, however a new licence application has revealed further details.
The application from RL Boxing Management and Promotions Ltd calls for permission to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday, as well as Sunday, between the hours of 4pm to midnight, and on Fridays and Saturdays between 4pm and 2am.
They are also asking for the ability to host entertainment events, namely boxing and wrestling and live and recorded music.
Sheffield has a rich boxing heritage, birthing champions like ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed and Kell Brook, while being home to the world-renowned Ingle Gym.
A public notice released on October 2 reads: “If New Year’s Eve falls on a day other than Friday or Saturday until 2am sale of alcohol on the premises.
“Interested parties or responsible authorities may make written representations to The Licensing Service - Block C, Staniforth Road Depot, Staniforth Road, Sheffield S9 3HD - about this application by October 22.”
