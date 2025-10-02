Developers are hoping to convert an empty storage warehouse into a gym and boxing venue that sells alcohol late into the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Herries Road, in Wadsley Bridge, the warehouse in question is listed in connection with Hillfoot steel suppliers, however according to planning documents has not been in use since 2022.

The documents go on to say that it had previously been used primarily for storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A warehouse in Wadsley Bridge could be turned into anew sports entertainment venue if plans are approved. | Google

Submitted in August, the proposals say that ‘no external alterations will be carried out’ if the council grant approval, with a wall constructed inside and the gym making the most of existing toilet and shower facilities.

Those plans describe it as a ‘gym and venue for boxing’, however a new licence application has revealed further details.

The application from RL Boxing Management and Promotions Ltd calls for permission to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday, as well as Sunday, between the hours of 4pm to midnight, and on Fridays and Saturdays between 4pm and 2am.

They are also asking for the ability to host entertainment events, namely boxing and wrestling and live and recorded music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield has a rich boxing heritage, birthing champions like ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed and Kell Brook, while being home to the world-renowned Ingle Gym.

A public notice released on October 2 reads: “If New Year’s Eve falls on a day other than Friday or Saturday until 2am sale of alcohol on the premises.

“Interested parties or responsible authorities may make written representations to The Licensing Service - Block C, Staniforth Road Depot, Staniforth Road, Sheffield S9 3HD - about this application by October 22.”

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/