Public Notice round-up: Council re-leasing land in Stannington Park and road closures announced

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:18 BST
Here’s a list of some on the most interesting public notices announced in the past week.

Stannington Park

Sheffield City Council has proposed ‘disposing of’ a parcel of land in Stannington Park.

The phrase refers to the council’s power to sell or lease open space such as parks, woodland or green spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This new proposal will see them lease around 200 square metres of land that currently makes up Kafe Stannington to the cafe’s operator, replacing a current lease agreement.

Objections can be made to Angela Glentworth, of the council’s Regeneration and Property Services, by midday on November 13.

Sheffield Council are proposing to dispose of a section of Stannington Park, while road closures and temporary one way systems have been announced in this week's public notices.placeholder image
Sheffield Council are proposing to dispose of a section of Stannington Park, while road closures and temporary one way systems have been announced in this week's public notices. | Google

Olivers Mount

A residential street is set to be closed for three weeks as road works are undertaken.

A section of Olivers Mount in Darnall, running from number 67 to the entrance of Handsworth Junior Football Pitches, will be closed from October 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the subsequent three weeks, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed through that section of the street, though access to adjacent properties will be maintained throughout.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Spital Street

A section of a street near to a local youth centre has been made temporarily one way.

The restriction was introduced on Spital Street, between the junctions of Handley Street to Brunswick Street, on October 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the course of the next four weeks, vehicles will only be able to travel in a west-bound direction as roadworks are undertaken.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Related topics:Road ClosuresCouncil
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice