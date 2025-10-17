Public Notice round-up: Council re-leasing land in Stannington Park and road closures announced
Stannington Park
Sheffield City Council has proposed ‘disposing of’ a parcel of land in Stannington Park.
The phrase refers to the council’s power to sell or lease open space such as parks, woodland or green spaces.
This new proposal will see them lease around 200 square metres of land that currently makes up Kafe Stannington to the cafe’s operator, replacing a current lease agreement.
Objections can be made to Angela Glentworth, of the council’s Regeneration and Property Services, by midday on November 13.
Olivers Mount
A residential street is set to be closed for three weeks as road works are undertaken.
A section of Olivers Mount in Darnall, running from number 67 to the entrance of Handsworth Junior Football Pitches, will be closed from October 27.
During the subsequent three weeks, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed through that section of the street, though access to adjacent properties will be maintained throughout.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Spital Street
A section of a street near to a local youth centre has been made temporarily one way.
The restriction was introduced on Spital Street, between the junctions of Handley Street to Brunswick Street, on October 13.
Over the course of the next four weeks, vehicles will only be able to travel in a west-bound direction as roadworks are undertaken.
For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/