Public Notice: Number of roads around Maltby area of Rotherham become 20mph
Maltby Model Village was originally constructed in the early 20th century as housing for the nearby Maltby Colliery, as the area of Rotherham became a hub of coal mining.
In the years since, the dense residential district has remained mainly unchanged, however drivers in the area are now being told to lower their speeds as part of new restrictions.
Proposed as early as 2024, the plans by Rotherham Borough Council will change speeds on a number of roads in the area to 20mph.
These changes came into effect on Monday, October 6, and were announced through a public notice.
Released on October 2, the notice reads: “Any person wishing to question the validity of the order or its provisions on the ground that it is not within the powers of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 as amended or that a requirement of that act or of any relevant regulations made there under has not been complied with in any way, may within six weeks from the date on which the order was made, make application for that purpose to the High Court.”
The following have been made 20mph:
- Adelaide Street
- Lincoln Street
- Alexandra Street
- Margaret Street
- Albert Street
- McLaren Crescent
- Ascension Close
- Millicent Square
- Bedford Street
- Morrell Street
- Deacon Crescent
- Queen Avenue
- Duke Avenue
- Queen Mary Street
- Durham Street
- Scarborough Crescent
- Earl Avenue
- Scholfield Crescent
- Firth Crescent
- Somerset Street
- Hayhurst Crescent
- Victoria Street
- King Avenue
