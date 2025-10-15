A popular Sri Lankan takeaway could soon begin serving customers throughout the night if their new licence is approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ceylon Boyz Kitchen in Barnsley town centre has been successfully serving locals for some time now, offering up a selection of dishes including shawarma, curries and a variety of burgers.

They have earned a five-star rating on Google.

A takeaway in Barnsley town centre may begin serving food throughout the night as the council considers a new licence application. | Google

However now the business on Peel Street is planning to undergo some changes, as they have made an application to operate throughout the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new premises licence sent to Barnsley Council would see the restaurant serve food between the hours of 11pm and 4am every day.

Other businesses on the street have similarly long opening hours, with a 24 hour casino across the road and the Che Bar night club just a stone’s throw away.

A public notice released on October 10 reads: “Any person wishing to make representations about the proposals outlined above can do so in writing to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, PO Box 634, Barnsley, S70 9GG or [email protected] by midnight of October 27.

“The application is available for inspection by contacting [email protected].”

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/