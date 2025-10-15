Public Notice: New all night takeaway could be coming to Barnsley town centre as licence application submitted

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 09:05 BST
A popular Sri Lankan takeaway could soon begin serving customers throughout the night if their new licence is approved.

Ceylon Boyz Kitchen in Barnsley town centre has been successfully serving locals for some time now, offering up a selection of dishes including shawarma, curries and a variety of burgers.

They have earned a five-star rating on Google.

A takeaway in Barnsley town centre may begin serving food throughout the night as the council considers a new licence application.placeholder image
A takeaway in Barnsley town centre may begin serving food throughout the night as the council considers a new licence application. | Google

However now the business on Peel Street is planning to undergo some changes, as they have made an application to operate throughout the night.

The new premises licence sent to Barnsley Council would see the restaurant serve food between the hours of 11pm and 4am every day.

Other businesses on the street have similarly long opening hours, with a 24 hour casino across the road and the Che Bar night club just a stone’s throw away.

A public notice released on October 10 reads: “Any person wishing to make representations about the proposals outlined above can do so in writing to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, PO Box 634, Barnsley, S70 9GG or [email protected] by midnight of October 27.

“The application is available for inspection by contacting [email protected].”

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

