News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Sheffield Houses: £175,000 Crookes property close to Bole Hills perfect for first-time buyers or investors

The two bedroom, stone built house is of ‘particular interest to first-time buyers and investors’.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 11th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST

A property in Crookes within walking distance of the picturesque Bole Hills is on the market for just £175,000.

The two-bedroom end terraced home, available through Chadwicks Estate Agents, is a short walk from an array of supermarkets, independent shops, restaurants and bars with Bole Hills just at the end of the road.

The location on Longfield Road offers easy transport links to Sheffield City Centre, hospitals, and both universities, and is within catchment of multiple local schools.

The stone built, semi-detached house sits on the narrow path of Longfield Road.

1. Front of house

The stone built, semi-detached house sits on the narrow path of Longfield Road.

Photo Sales
The entrance door leads into the lounge with front facing UPVC window, wall mounted radiator and neutral décor. A door and step leads up to the kitchen.

2. Lounge

The entrance door leads into the lounge with front facing UPVC window, wall mounted radiator and neutral décor. A door and step leads up to the kitchen.

Photo Sales
Modern fitted kitchen with an array of wall and base units providing plenty of storage, spotlights and wood effect vinyl flooring.

3. Kitchen

Modern fitted kitchen with an array of wall and base units providing plenty of storage, spotlights and wood effect vinyl flooring.

Photo Sales
The kitchen includes an electric oven and gas hob with extractor above, and a circular stainless steel sink with mixer tap set beneath the rear window.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen includes an electric oven and gas hob with extractor above, and a circular stainless steel sink with mixer tap set beneath the rear window.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyInvestorsRestaurantsUniversitiesSchoolsBars