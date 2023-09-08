Sheffield Houses: £175,000 Crookes property close to Bole Hills perfect for first-time buyers or investors
The two bedroom, stone built house is of ‘particular interest to first-time buyers and investors’.
A property in Crookes within walking distance of the picturesque Bole Hills is on the market for just £175,000.
The two-bedroom end terraced home, available through Chadwicks Estate Agents, is a short walk from an array of supermarkets, independent shops, restaurants and bars with Bole Hills just at the end of the road.
The location on Longfield Road offers easy transport links to Sheffield City Centre, hospitals, and both universities, and is within catchment of multiple local schools.
