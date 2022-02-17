The auction is online by Mark Jenkinson and features 28 properties including the gift shop, farmhouse, terraced houses, city centre office and flats.

The Just For You gift shop is in the heart of Banner Cross and has a flat above it. The property is on Ecclesall Road, is said to have a pleasant rear garden with open aspect and has a guide price of £190,000. The brochure says: "Fully let it produces £17,700 per annum."

The Farm House is on Hemsworth Road, Park View Mews, overlooking Graves Park. It has a guide price of £375,000-£400,000. The brochure says: "Outstanding stone built detached farmhouse in need of complete restoration, with pending application for four spacious apartments. Alternative potential as a fine detached private residence and benefitting from gated access to rear carparking."

A terraced house on Passhouses Road, Pitsmoor, has a guide price of £75,000. It has three bedrooms, uPVC double glazing and gas central heating. The auction brochure says: "Level convenient position in need of some improvement."

Another terraced house is on Leake Road, Hillsborough, with a guide price of £110,000-£120,000. The brochure says: “Modernised three bedroom inner terrace with rear conservatory offered for sale by auction for a quick sale. Of interest to investors or first time buyers.”

Two self contained flats on Brunswick Street, Broomhall, have a guide price of £200,000-£220,000. The brochure says: “Spacious inner terrace comprising two self-contained flats. Ground floor - two bedrooms currently vacant. First floor - two/three bedrooms, currently let at £700 per calendar month each. Overall income when fully let £16,800. Long leasehold.”

The auction also features a double-fronted end terrace house on Gleadless Road, Heeley, has a guide price of £110,000-£120,000. The brochure says: “Attractive double fronted three bed end terrace house in need of complete renovation occupying a large plot with single garage and ample room to extend.”

A city centre office on The Moor has a guide price of £100,000. The three storey building offers potential for a variety of uses, subject to planning and landlord consent.

An end terrace house on Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, has a guide price of £95,000 and has three bedrooms, a large conservatory and garden. The brochure says it requires general modernisation but offers potential for own occupation or letting.

A terraced house on City Road, Sheffield, has a guide price of £60,000. It has three bedrooms, a bay window and is let at £91 per week - £4732 per annum – by way of a Long Term Regulated Tenancy. It is one of four similar properties on City Road for sale in the auction.

With eight bedrooms, a house on William Street, Broomhall, has a guide price of £350,000. It is a long established and upgraded house of multiple occupancy, with extended accommodation on two levels let for the current academic year.

You must register to bid in the auction. For details visit the website https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/ or call 0114 276 0151.

