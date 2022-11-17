Sheffield is about to get a lot more festive, as two main locations in the city will turn on their Christmas lights to mark the arrival of the holiday seasons. Now that Bonfire Night and Halloween Night have come and gone, the time has now come for people in Sheffield to shift their attention and get into the Christmas spirit.

While Christmas light switch-ons are held around the UK, some cities have chosen to scale back their celebrations in the face of the cost-of-living crisis. People in Sheffield, however, have something to look forward to since the city’s annual ‘Big Light Switch On’ will take place as planned, despite the fact that major shopping centre Meadowhall has not had its official switch on this year.

In the city centre, a Christmas market featuring festive bars, rides, a giant wheel, and Santa’s Grotto will open on Friday (November 18) ahead of the Christmas light switch-on. Meadowhall, which usually hosts its own Christmas light switch-on, also has its Christmas celebrations already in full swing with a Christmas parade welcoming Santa to the centre last week.

This year, Fox Valley Shopping Centre in Stocksbridge will kick off the holiday season with a light switch-on event. Here’s everything you need to know about these two events, which are ready to fill Sheffield with holiday cheer.

Sheffield Christmas light switch-on

Sheffield City Centre

Taking place across the city centre, this year’s Sheffield Christmas Light Switch-On will kick off the festive season on Sunday (November 20), with illuminations from Barkers Pool to Town Hall at 6pm. Activities include street entertainers, choirs, dance, panto and of course some special guests to switch on the lights, with a programme of music and entertainment.

Fireworks will follow the switch on and you’ll be able to see them from Barkers Pool, Pinstone St, the Peace Gardens, Fargate, Surrey St and Cambridge St. People will also be able to enjoy the market, bars, rides and Grotto stretching from Fargate right down to The Moor.

For more information, visit Sheffield City Council Event's Facebook page .

Fox Valley Shopping Centre

Fox Valley in Stocksbridge will start the official countdown to Christmas with the return of its popular Christmas light switch-on event at 2pm on Friday (November 18). There will be live entertainment from 4pm in the centre’s fountain area including some top local performers and a set of belters from Celebrity Guest DJ, Stephanie Hirst.

Following Stephanie’s set she will then move on to the official countdown bringing the Stocksbridge community together to join in the 6pm switching on of the stunning Christmas lights. An eye widening performance from Spark Drummers will provide the grand finale closing the event. Alongside the live entertainment a festive market will be running from 2pm until 7pm with local traders selling baked goodies, sweets, handmade Christmas gifts and trinkets.

The Christmas light switch-on event will return to Sheffield this weekend.

Complementing the market, will be a street food area which will include woodfired pizza, crepes, snow cones, Italian street food and a BBQ unit. There will also be a bar in the centre for visitors to enjoy a mulled wine with the entertainment as well as traditional fairground attractions for children to enjoy.