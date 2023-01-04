NS&l Premium Bonds January winners in Sheffield have been announced.

An individual from South Yorkshire has kicked off the new year with a bang after winning a £1 million jackpot from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) in January. The winner was one of the two newly crowned millionaires that the agency announces each month together with other prize winners across the nation.

The other winner of the £1 million main prize was from Wiltshire, and there were a total of 104 winners from Sheffield, with prizes ranging from £1,000 to £1 million. According to NS&I, the South Yorkshire winner has held the bond since July 2021 and invested a total of £4,625.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company , you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for January, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners January 2023

The South Yorkshire winner carried the winning bond number 461RN328709 while the winner from Wiltshire carried the number 399PD449641. Another individual from Sheffield won £25,000, with other winners receiving between £1,000 and £10,000. Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in January 2023.

326TF114815 (purchased March 2018) - £25,000 344AG277214 (purchased November 2018) - £10,000 437FT960661 (purchased February 2021) - £10,000 277XJ405884 (purchased July 2016) - £5,000 146WA136340 (purchased November 2008) - £5,000 308ST306420 (purchased August 2017) - £5,000 356GP690565 (purchased April 2019) - £5,000 288WK201589 (purchased November 2016) - £5,000 378GX750534 (purchased December 2019) - £5,000 112BK063827 (purchased June 2006) - £5,000 417ZN769446 (purchased October 2020) - £5,000 165FG503113 (purchased February 2010) - £5,000 475NJ084155 (purchased October 2021) - £5,000

For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website .

