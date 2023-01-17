Following the launch of Love Island 2023, we take a look back at the most complained about TV moments

Love Island is back on our screens, and last night we watched the first ten singletons couple up.

Despite the ITV reality series being extremely popular - with the last season amassing over four million viewers - the show has also received a large number of Ofcom complaints each season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofcom is a regulatory body in the UK, where viewers can submit an online complaint to the authority in regards to anything broadcasted on television.

In total, Ofcom received 7,482 complaints throughout series eight, which compares with 36,324 in series seven and 1,700 in series six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s take a look at the top five most complained about Love Island episodes.

“Mad Movies” (series seven) - 24,923 complaints

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole and Chloe Burrows giggling at movie night. (Photo by ITV)

The infamous movie night happens in each series. Following Casa Amor, all of the contestants sit down with popcorn to watch clips which highlight their partner’s antics during their short time apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the series seven movie night which aired on 6 August, 2021, a clip emerged of Teddy Soares admitting he was attracted to bombshell Clarisse Juliette.

The clips also showed the pair kissing during a challenge. However, Teddy otherwise remained faithful to his partner in the other villa, Faye Winters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the clip, Faye launched into an outburst which included a lot of swearing. The heated argument sparked a debate over Faye’s behaviour and received 24,923 Ofcom complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Teddy and Faye reconciled three episodes later, after the latter apologised. She said: "I am really sorry for the way I spoke to you.

"There’s no excuse for the way I spoke to you or how I raised my voice and no-one should have someone speak to them like that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye and Teddy finished the series in third place, and are the only series seven couples who are still together at the time of writing.

Arrival of “the postcard” (series seven) - 4,338 complaints

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the original boys were away in the Casa Amor villa with six new girls, the original girls were holding down the fort in the main villa with six new boys by their side.

During an episode, which aired on 28 July, 2021, the original girls received a postcard which showed pictures of the boys in Casa Amor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lillie and Millie meet.

Ofcom received 4,338 complaints following the episode after viewers believed the girls were “misled”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One image on the postcard showed Teddy Soares kissing bombshell Clarisse Juliette, despite being partnered up with Faye Winter. However, Faye did not know the picture was taken in a game of dares.

Aside from the game, Teddy had remained faithful and even slept outside during each night at Casa Amor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another image showed Liam Reardon, who was coupled up with Millie Court, sleeping in a bed with bombshell Lillie Haynes. However, Liam and Millie did go on to win the show.

“Mad Movies” (series eight) - 2,626 complaints

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season eight movie night aired on17 July, 2022 - and just like the previous season, it caused a number of problems.

The clips saw Gemma Owen, who was coupled up with Luca Bish, allegedly flirting with bombshell Billy Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The way in which Luca reacted towards the clip of Gemma was reported for being “misogynistic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also showed Tasha Ghouri kissing Billy, and her partner Andrew Le Page getting intimate with bombshell Coco Lodge.

The episode received 2,626 complaints - the highest number of Ofcom complaints in all of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Islanders voting for the least compatible couple (series seven) - 1,591 complaints

During a challenge, each of the seven couples were asked to privately vote for two couples who they think are the least compatible couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four couples with the most votes - Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland, and Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson - were placed in the bottom four.

The public were then given the chance to vote and save their favourite couple. In the end, Brett Staniland and Priya Gopaldas were dumped from the villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the drama continued into the following episode - which aired on 17 August, 2021- as Faye lashed out at her fellow islanders for their votes. The episode received 1,591 complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Snog, marry, pie” challenge (series eight) - 1,512 complaints

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the challenge - which aired on July 19, 2022 - islanders were tasked with selecting someone to snog by kissing them, someone to marry by placing a ring on their finger, and someone to pie by throwing a custard pie in that person’s face.

Tasha Ghouri was left in tears after she was pied three times, and Ofcom received 1,512 complaints about how she was treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davide Sanclimenti, who later won the series with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, said he pied Tasha as she voted him and his partner as the fakest couple.

Tasha Ghouri was pied by Davide Sanclimenti, Dami Hope and Luca Bish (Photo by ITV)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dami Hope said his reasons for doing so was because Tasha usually “gets away with a lot of stuff”.

Meanwhile, Luca Bish said: “I could give you a list [of reasons] but I’ll let it go for today, it’s just a game”.

Advertisement Hide Ad