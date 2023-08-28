The enclosed private garden, designed by a local expert, has a patio area with seating, a fireplace and stunning views, perfect for outdoor dining.

This absolutely stunning converted chapel in the Peak District village of Bradwell is on the market for £975,000.

Spectacular views of Hope Valley and the countryside can be enjoyed from around, inside, and in the garden of Bethlehem Chapel.

The 5,229 square foot property, available through Spencers Estate Agents, includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

The entire ground floor, aside from a small “snug” living area, is dedicated to an open plan kitchen, dining room, and living room.

The enclosed private garden, designed by a local expert, has a patio area with seating and a fireplace, perfect for outdoor dining.

