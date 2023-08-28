News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Wes is United’s stand-out but defender struggles in ratings v City
Another injury concern for United as midfielder limps off v Man City
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move

Peak District Houses: Six-bedroom chapel with four floors on the market for almost £1m

The enclosed private garden, designed by a local expert, has a patio area with seating, a fireplace and stunning views, perfect for outdoor dining.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 28th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

This absolutely stunning converted chapel in the Peak District village of Bradwell is on the market for £975,000.

Spectacular views of Hope Valley and the countryside can be enjoyed from around, inside, and in the garden of Bethlehem Chapel. 

The 5,229 square foot property, available through Spencers Estate Agents, includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

The entire ground floor, aside from a small “snug” living area, is dedicated to an open plan kitchen, dining room, and living room.

The enclosed private garden, designed by a local expert, has a patio area with seating and a fireplace, perfect for outdoor dining.

Undefined: related
The chapel is located in Bradwell in the Peak District, just out of Sheffield and into Derbyshire.

1. Front of chapel

The chapel is located in Bradwell in the Peak District, just out of Sheffield and into Derbyshire.

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen, dining room, and living room comprises almost the entire ground floor, along with a small 'snug' area.

2. Kitchen, dining area, living room

The open plan kitchen, dining room, and living room comprises almost the entire ground floor, along with a small 'snug' area.

Photo Sales
The multi-use ground floor has a feature spiral staircase.

3. Kitchen, dining area, living room

The multi-use ground floor has a feature spiral staircase.

Photo Sales
The dining area of the ground floor features gorgeous traditional furniture and has kept its stained glass windows.

4. Dining area

The dining area of the ground floor features gorgeous traditional furniture and has kept its stained glass windows.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictProperty