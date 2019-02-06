Your memories of Mi Amigo

The Retro story (Feb 2) about the 75th anniversary of the Mi Amigo air crash prompted some memories from Star readers.

As we reported last week, Tony Foulds, who as a boy saw the US bomber crash into Endcliffe Park on February 22, 1944, killing all 10 crew, has had his wish granted of getting a flypast over the site.

The damaged plane was returning to base in Northants after a bombing mission in Denmark but had to attempt an emergency landing.

BBC Breakfast reporter Dan Walker, from Sheffield, who met Tony as he tended to the memorial in the park, stepped in to get RAF and US Air Force bosses to organise the flypast, which will be screened live on the show on the morning of February 22.

He broke the news of the flypast to a tearful Tony on TV.

Raymond Mawhood from Chesterfield sent in photographs, one that he said shows the crash site. He said: “With reference to the crash in Endcliffe Park in 1944 and the 75th anniversary of this accident, please find a photograph taken in 1951.

“The crash site was just behind the bandstand. The memorial shown on TV was in a position difficult to see.

“Ron Crookes, who lived on Peel Street, Broomhill, showed the location as he had gone to the scene of the crash.

“He told me that he picked up some shell cases which he had to return to the police. He later played for Sheffield United.”

Michael Taylor from Low Edges remembers tram conductress Ivy Walsh, whose taped memories of seeing the crash and rushing to help have just been rediscovered in Sheffield Archives.

Mi Amigo wartime Sheffield air crash eye witness, tram conductress Ivy Walsh, in 1943, third from right

Michael wrote: “Regarding the front page photo of Ivy Walsh in Saturday’s Retro. Ivy was fourth from the right. Her hair is the clue, she was always immaculate with bright red hair and it remained that way until she retired in the early 70s.

“She had moved over to the buses when I worked with her. Ivy commanded respect and was a friend to all, there was never any trouble on the late night buses as she and her tongue were a match for any drunk daring to cross her.

“When she was forced to retire at the age of 60 it was a very sad day for us all.”

The caption of the picture, a group shot of tram staff at Holme Lane, Hillsborough, says Ivy is third from the right.

Sheffield United in 1953, with the Second Division championship shield. Ron Crookes is fourth from left, back row

Go to our website, www.thestar.co.uk, to hear Ivy talk about the crash. You can also watch Gregos Jezewski’s lovely video of Tony Foulds, tending to the memorial and talking to visitors movingly about the disaster.