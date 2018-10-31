Youngsters dance with Tracy Turnblad to sixties beat!

A Rotherham youth theatre group are dancing their way back to the 1960s with their version of a popular musical with a positive message.

In Hairspray, it’s Baltimore in 1962 and young Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and a big dream.

She wants to dance her way on to national TV and into the heart of her idol, cool teenage heart-throb Link Larkin.

Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and she tries to use her new-found fame to fight for integration.

Along the way, she faces her own fight for acceptance as a young woman who doesn’t fit the norm of TV glamour.

But will Tracy realise her dreams?

And can she win equality and Link without denting her hairdo?

Wickersley Youngstars, with a talented young cast aged eight to 18, are putting on a production of this feelgood show.

Hairspray features songs such as Welcome to the 60s, You Can’t Stop the Beat, It Takes Two and many more to sing and dance along to.

The musical is based on the hit 1988 film that starred Ricki Lake, Divine and Debbie Harry and a 2007 remake with John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Christopher Walken and Zac Efron.

Hairspray is at Rotherham Civic from November 6 to 9. Book tickets online at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk