'You're not alone', police assure domestic abuse victims in South Yorkshire

Police today assured domestic abuse victims in South Yorkshire 'you're not alone', as they stepped up efforts to help those affected.

Detective Superintendent Melanie Palin sent a personal message to those suffering, as South Yorkshire Police re-launched their Cut the Strings campaign.

She told victims officers are there to protect them and their families from any kind of domestic abuse, physical or otherwise, and the force is 'committed' to prosecuting those responsible.

"You're not alone and we are constantly working hard with support agencies to keep you safe and show you that whatever kind of abuse you're going through, there is a way out," she said.

"Through this campaign I want South Yorkshire Police to support you and give you the confidence to come forward and report what’s happening to you, so that we can do something about it."

Domestic abuse victims, or those who suspect someone they know is being abused, can call police on 101, though they should always dial 999 in an emergency.

If they don't feel comfortable attending a police station, officers can arrange to meet them somewhere they feel able to talk about their experience.

They can also contact various support agencies, including the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more information on the support available, visit www.southyorks.police.uk/cutthestrings.