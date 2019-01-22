Worst Witch Mildred is ready to cast her spell in Sheffield

Straight from the pages of the much-loved book series, The Worst Witch will be bringing magical mayhem to the Lyceum next week.

Before Harry Potter, there was Mildred Hubble. An ordinary girl who found herself in an extraordinary place: a school for witches.

Now in her final year, accident-prone Mildred and her fellow pupils are about to embark on their biggest adventure yet.

However, with jealous Ethel Hallow and strict Miss Hardbroom out to spoil Mildred’s fun, will she be able to stop an old enemy out for revenge on not just the academy, but the whole world?

Featuring all of Jill Murphy’s beloved characters, this adaptation features original songs and music. The Worst Witch comes to the Lyceum Theatre from January 29 to February 2.

Box office: 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.