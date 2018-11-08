Woman’s anger as Sheffield Council repairs ‘wreck’ home

A Sheffield woman has expressed her anger after workmen employed by Sheffield City Council left her home ‘completely wrecked’.

Amanda Marsh, 43, said despite asking the council last November to replace her worn out door frames, she is still waiting for them to be fitted correctly.

Sheffield City Council workers put the door back on the frame with gaffer tape

Council workmen came to take the measurements of the frame and after hearing nothing for weeks, Amanda rang up the council to find out the measurements had been lost.

Amanda said: “They ended up sending someone out for a third time to measure the doors because they measurements had been lost two times before.

“This was now well into the January of this year and after the third time I heard nothing.”

Eventually, a workman was sent to Amanda’s house in June to begin fitting the new door frames.

The door frame coming away from the house walls

She said: “He did the door frames and they were absolutely horrendous.

“Every time you tried to close the door cement fell off the walls, there were six-inch holes and gaps and he totally wrecked the decorations in my house.

“He even spilt white sealant on the carpet and rubbed it in.”

Amanda was told that a plasterer would be visiting to finish the job, she then found out the job had been cancelled.

When a plasterer eventually arrived, he told her that she needed a bricklayer as the original workman had not put a supporting lintel back into the wall.

The plasterer then placed gaffer tape along the door frame to try and stop the cement.

Janet Sharpe, director of neighbourhoods and neighbourhood services said: “Clearly we have failed Miss Marsh on this occasion; the delay and the resulting inconvenience caused to her is unacceptable and we offer a sincere apology.

“One a more positive note, the door and frames have now been fitted and we have made arrangements to complete the associated plastering on Saturday 10th November.

“We will also offer to paint the doors and frames as a gesture of goodwill and will arrange an appropriate level of compensation for any damage that has been caused.”