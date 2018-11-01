Widespread objection to new shop amid fears of fly-tipping and noise

An MP, councillors, a community hub and residents have all objected to a developer’s request to change a house into a shop.

The application was submitted by Kiran Shaheem Mahmood who wants to convert a mid-terraced house into a shop on a row of four houses on Page Hall Road, Firvale.

In total there were 13 letters of objection, including Gill Furniss, Labour MP for Brightside and Hillsborough.

She said: “This is a location has a severe litter and fly tipping problem. I would be concerned about any use being agreed that would allow exacerbation of the litter issue without clear conditions to mitigate this.

“This location also is difficult for parking and has significant noise concerns. I would like planners to fully consider whether conditions can be placed to adequately ensure these issues are not increased in severity.”

Julie Blacker from the Firvale Community Hub and four councillors also objected, including Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children and families, and Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats.

The neighbourhood has already seen a number of residential sites converted into shops and is near two shopping centres.

Coun Mohammed said he had received a number of concerns from residents in particular about noise and disruption as a result and added there is a growing concern about more retail being built near homes in the area.

Coun Drayton said it would “have a detrimental affect on neighbouring properties” and said the shop may add to existing problems with litter and dumping waste on the street, despite Sheffield City Council recently investing £800,000 into improving the environmental issues in the ward.

Ms Blacker said the application was discussed at a recent community meeting in which people said they believed the shop would add ‘little value’ to the residents.

Council officers have recommended that the shop be granted under conditions.

The application will be discussed at a Highways and Planning meeting on Tuesday, November 6.