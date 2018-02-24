WEATHER WARNING: Met Office issues THREE separate snow warnings for Sheffield

Forecasters have issued THREE snow warnings for Sheffield with up to 15cm of snow possible next week as a bitterly cold spell of weather sweeps its way across the country.

The Met Office has issued three yellow 'be aware' warnings for snow for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as the so-called Beast from The East high pressure system brings bitterly cold weather to the UK.

It said snow showers could start on Sunday night before becoming heavier, more frequent and more widespread on Monday afternoon, with the potential for up to five to 10cm in places.

Further showers are expected on Tuesday, with the potential for a 'more organised band of snow to push south-west across many parts of England and Wales through the day'.

The Met Office said there was still uncertainty as to the extent of snow but there was potential for five to 10 cm of snow in places where showers become more frequent, or in association with the more persistent band of snow.

Forecasters said Wednesday could see up to 15cm of snow in places and strong winds could lead to drifting of snow.