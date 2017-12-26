WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain and snow forecast to hit Sheffield

Heavy rain and snow is expected to hit Sheffield later today and tomorrow, with forecasters warning of treacherous conditions.

A yellow weather warning covering the period between 6pm today and 11am tomorrow morning has been put in place by the Met Office.

It says journeys may be affected due to standing water or snow on roads and railway lines, and homes could be flooded.

"An area of heavy rain will extend north and east across the area later on Tuesday and last though Tuesday night, easing away from eastern areas on Wednesday," states the Met Office in its weather warning.

"The rain is likely to turn to snow in places, initially across Wales and then across parts of central England and eventually some of the higher ground in counties north and west of London.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by longer journey times due to standing water or snow. There is also a smaller chance that individual homes and businesses could be flooded."

A bright start to Boxing Day is forecast, with sunny skies throughout most of the day, and little likelihood of rain before 8pm tonight.

The worst of the rain and possibly snow is expected tomorrow morning, between 6am and 10am, though conditions are expected to improve soon after with clear skies that afternoon.

A maximum temperature of 3C is expected tomorrow, with the wind-chill factor making it feel as cold as -3C.