WEATHER: No white Christmas for Sheffield, as forecasters predict a largely dry day

Hopes of a white Christmas in Sheffield appear to be over, with forecasters expecting the mild winter weather to continue into the start of next week.

The Met Office expects Christmas Day in the city to be a largely cloudy but dry affair, though rain is likely in the evening.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 10C on Monday, but a colder spell is set to follow later in the week.

Freezing conditions are likely on Wednesday, with a low of 0C forecast and experts saying it could feel as cold as -3C.

This weekend is expected to remain mostly dry and cloudy, with a high of 10C today and 12C tomorrow.

The bookmaker Paddy Power is offering odds of 20 to 1 on a white Christmas in London, with the same odds for Birmingham and Manchester. No odds are available for Sheffield.