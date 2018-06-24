WATCH: Incredible atmosphere in Sheffield as city's football fans roar on England to victory

Sheffield football fans were united under one flag on Sunday as the city cheered on England to a superb World Cup win.

Bars across Sheffield were packed as fans crammed in to watch the Three Lions on big screens and they were not to be disappointed as England beat Panama 6-1 to record their biggest ever World Cup finals result.

England fans outside Walkabout in Sheffield during England's World Cup match against Panama

One of the biggest crowds descended on Walkabout on Carver Street, with the Australian-themed sports bar crammed with supporters enjoying the sunshine before-hand and the atmosphere during the match.

Fans cheered and sang throughout in a raucous yet friendly occasion that was replicated throughout Sheffield's bars.

Johnny Shaw, 26, from Sheffield said: " It has been absolutely fantastic. It's an incredible atmosphere in there. We know how to do it in Sheffield. It's coming home."

Some took advantage of the early kick-off, with the 1pm start giving them plenty of time to get geared up for the match.

Adam Young and Laura Moxon were out cheering on England

"It has been a great day, I've booked tomorrow off work so I can carry on now," said Mathew Nesbitt, 28, Sheffield. "We've been on it since 10.30 - had a breakfast and came in here. It's a fantastic atmosphere."

Ryan Goodjohn, 28, also from Sheffield added: "We knew we'd beat them but not that we'd beat them 6-1. And the atmosphere just added to it - jumping around like crazy people."

There emphatic scoreline along with the beer and sun may have gone to some fans' heads, but there is a feeling that England can go all the way in the competition.

Laura Moxon, 25, from Doncaster, said: "We've had a brilliant time. We were expecting to win but not by that many goals. It's a really good atmosphere in there - everyone was going crazy.

England fans in Sheffield

"The other teams aren't playing that well - I feel like the World Cup is anyone's."

Adam Young, 24, from Rotherham added: "We're going to win the World Cup. We've got to - it's been too long. There is a quiet confidence about the team and a good spirit.

"All the big teams are struggling and no one is really expecting anything of England - it's a perfect chance."

There was plenty of local pride involved, too, with Sheffield's Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker starting in the side, while another from the city, Jamie Vardy came on later, along with Doncaster's Danny Rose.

England fans outside Walkabout in Sheffield during England's World Cup match against Panama

The local hero on this occasion, though, was Barnsley-born John Stones, who scored two of England's goals and was only denied the headlines by Harry Kane who scored three.

Jesse Lingard scored the other for England who now play Belgium on Thursday in a battle to see who finishes top of their group, with both countries having already secured a place in the knock-out stages.